Li Chunsheng was Guangdong police chief for eight years until he stepped down in 2021. Photo: Weibo
Former Guangdong police chief under investigation for corruption
- Li Chunsheng turned himself in and is ‘suspected of serious violations of discipline and law’, anti-graft watchdog says
- He is perhaps best known in the southern province for leading a high-profile raid on China’s ‘meth village’ in 2013
