Li Chunsheng was Guangdong police chief for eight years until he stepped down in 2021. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

Former Guangdong police chief under investigation for corruption

  • Li Chunsheng turned himself in and is ‘suspected of serious violations of discipline and law’, anti-graft watchdog says
  • He is perhaps best known in the southern province for leading a high-profile raid on China’s ‘meth village’ in 2013

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Dec, 2022

