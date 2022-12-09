Xu Lin headed the Cyberspace Administration of China from 2016 to 2018. Photo: Reuters
Xu Lin headed the Cyberspace Administration of China from 2016 to 2018. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Former internet regulator Xu Lin named party chief of China’s big data hub Guizhou

  • Xu, a protégé of Chinese president Xi Jinping, has headed state broadcasting agency since June
  • In his various propaganda chief roles, he has been a firm advocate and enforcer of Xi’s vision on media

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xu Lin headed the Cyberspace Administration of China from 2016 to 2018. Photo: Reuters
Xu Lin headed the Cyberspace Administration of China from 2016 to 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE