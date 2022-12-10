Shoppers in a Beijing shopping mall after the capital started to ease its restrictions. Photo: AP
‘Illicit’ local Covid controls fuelling backlash in China, says government legal adviser
- Peking University law professor Jiang Mingan criticises lower level authorities for taking action that generates public ‘resentment or even resistance’
- The central government has accelerated the easing of controls after rare protests across several major cities a couple of weeks ago
Shoppers in a Beijing shopping mall after the capital started to ease its restrictions. Photo: AP