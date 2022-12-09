People form a long line at a pharmacy in Beijing on Thursday, bracing for a possible surge in Covid-19. Photo: Kyodo
People form a long line at a pharmacy in Beijing on Thursday, bracing for a possible surge in Covid-19. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Panic in Beijing as China’s Covid easing catches city off guard

  • Residents scramble for medication in short supply and form long lines at fever clinics
  • The virus does the rounds of work and home but official numbers no longer an accurate reflection of its spread

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People form a long line at a pharmacy in Beijing on Thursday, bracing for a possible surge in Covid-19. Photo: Kyodo
People form a long line at a pharmacy in Beijing on Thursday, bracing for a possible surge in Covid-19. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE