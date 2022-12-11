President Xi Jinping meets representatives of China’s 56 ethnic groups in Beijing in August last year. Photo: Xinhua
Is China doubling down on assimilation of its ethnic minorities?

  • Fewer cadres with ethnic minority backgrounds made it on to the Communist Party’s new Central Committee, marking a 10-year low
  • New head of influential party department stressed importance of learning Mandarin when in charge of Inner Mongolia

Mimi Lau

Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Dec, 2022

