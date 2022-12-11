The ashes of late Chinese president Jiang Zemin are scattered at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday. Photo: CCTV
The ashes of late Chinese president Jiang Zemin are scattered at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday. Photo: CCTV
Jiang Zemin
China /  Politics

Ashes of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin scattered into the sea

  • Jiang’s relatives say their final farewells as they strew his remains on waters at the entrance to the Yangtze River
  • Ceremony caps more than a week of tribute to the late leader

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The ashes of late Chinese president Jiang Zemin are scattered at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday. Photo: CCTV
The ashes of late Chinese president Jiang Zemin are scattered at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE