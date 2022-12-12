Currently, every 1,000 people in China’s rural areas have access to 1.48 doctors, far less than in cities. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China pushes local health authorities to keep rural populations safe from wave of infection
- Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council directs rural hospitals and clinics to guarantee pandemic medical services
- Move to treat asymptomatic and mild cases at home and transfer severe and critical cases to designated or higher-tier hospitals
Currently, every 1,000 people in China’s rural areas have access to 1.48 doctors, far less than in cities. Photo: Xinhua