As China’s response to Covid-19 shifts, more people are coming forward to share their experiences with infection and urge others to stay calm. Photo: Weibo
As China’s response to Covid-19 shifts, more people are coming forward to share their experiences with infection and urge others to stay calm. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: Chinese celebs, influencers open up about their Covid-19 experiences

  • As authorities shift their Covid-response strategies, more people are sharing their infection experiences
  • Some are giving advice on how to manage symptoms, while urging others with infections not to panic

Zhenzhen Liu

Updated: 10:14am, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
As China’s response to Covid-19 shifts, more people are coming forward to share their experiences with infection and urge others to stay calm. Photo: Weibo
As China’s response to Covid-19 shifts, more people are coming forward to share their experiences with infection and urge others to stay calm. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE