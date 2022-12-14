As Beijing residents wait to enter the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday, an ambulance worker in protective gear and medical workers stand by. Photo: AP Photo
As Beijing residents wait to enter the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday, an ambulance worker in protective gear and medical workers stand by. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Beijing hospitals battle staff shortage and patient influx after China’s sudden zero-Covid switch

  • Infected doctors and other staff are pushing on at work so hospitals can continue to treat the public
  • Many Chinese remain fearful of the virus, prompting long queues at hospital fever clinics and a spike in the number of calls for an ambulance

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
As Beijing residents wait to enter the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday, an ambulance worker in protective gear and medical workers stand by. Photo: AP Photo
As Beijing residents wait to enter the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday, an ambulance worker in protective gear and medical workers stand by. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE