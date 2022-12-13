Beijing has costly lessons to learn in the wake of zero-Covid

For nearly three years, China’s zero- Covid policy has seen anyone infected – as well as their contacts – tracked down and quarantined, while regular testing has been compulsory for hundreds of millions of people. These and other measures, over such a long period, were unthinkable in other countries. But in China they were made possible by a combination of technology and a community “grid” management system of social control. The surveillance system involved big data from phone signals and a health code app to effectively track and control people’s movements, plus tens of millions of grass-roots officials cordoning off neighbourhoods and enforcing mandatory testing during an outbreak. Throughout the pandemic, the ruling Communist Party has hailed its ability to lock down millions of people and identify every case, pointing to the centralised political system as the reason infections and deaths have stayed relatively low – at least until the highly transmissible Omicron strain came along. Beijing is also proud of the efficiency of its 10-in-one PCR tests – where samples from 10 people are mixed then narrowed down to identify the infected. China was the first country to widely use this method. And it is proud that makeshift hospitals have been built at a speed that no other nation could match. All of this explains, at least in part, why China had the confidence to keep its zero-Covid policy long after other countries – such as Australia and Singapore – gave up their containment strategies when Omicron emerged and it became clear that contact tracing and quarantine could no longer beat the speed of transmission. Lack of road map for China’s coronavirus U-turn sparks confusion Public health policies are based on risk and benefit assessments. The less deadly Omicron variant tilted the balance of these assessments about a year ago, justifying a relaxation of social distancing and other measures. But China was so confident in its big data and social management system that it followed its own course. Local authorities were ordered to identify every single case, to swiftly quarantine the whole block or even streets where cases were found until it was clear that no one else was infected. Beijing doubled down on this approach – even when community outbreaks were spreading like wildfire across the country and public anger was growing over the endless controls and lockdowns. The government ignored warning signs when financial hub Shanghai was brought to a halt early this year – when there was outrage as people were starving and dying because of a lack of access to healthcare, scenes later repeated in places such as Lhasa in Tibet and the Ili Kazakh prefecture in Xinjiang. In the end, the system that Beijing was so proud of collapsed. The official numbers no longer reflected the likely true picture of widespread community transmission, and protests erupted in multiple cities. Authorities insist the restrictions were eased last week because the Omicron variant is now “less pathogenic”. But the fact is, while Omicron is more transmissible, its pathogenicity has not changed much since it emerged. Beijing has some costly lessons to learn from the past year. That control and big data are not the keys to success in crisis management, but good governance involves foresight and the ability to shift gears, as well as clear communication and public trust. And most importantly, that a free press and social media – where different voices can be heard – can help the government to make timely policy adjustments. China has no shortage of medical and public health experts, but they have to toe the official line to avoid trouble. Cheers, fears and tributes to Wuhan hero Li Wenliang as China marks Covid shift Beijing should have provided a clear road map months ago for what is now unfolding as the country moves away from zero-Covid. More should have been done to get booster shots in the arms of older people. Instead, much time has been wasted and public confidence in the government and its policies has been eroded – and it will take double the effort to restore.