Health experts say the current wave of infections could peak in a month, but it may take longer for the situation to stabilise. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China stops counting asymptomatic cases as country moves to living with Covid
- Instead of general tracing, aim is to improve cluster reports for key places to keep watch for outbreaks and virus mutations, China CDC says
- Health experts predict the coming month is critical, particularly for the elderly, as the country grapples with a surge in infections
Health experts say the current wave of infections could peak in a month, but it may take longer for the situation to stabilise. Photo: Reuters