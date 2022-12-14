Yu Zhigang became a member of China’s most powerful legislative body in 2018 but was dismissed from public office and the Communist Party last year. Photo: Weibo
Former Chinese lawmaker Yu Zhigang dies in detention while awaiting corruption verdict
- Authorities say Yu, who also served as vice-chancellor of China’s top legal university, suffered a brain haemorrhage and died in May
- He was investigated as part of Xi Jinping’s anti-graft campaign and pleaded guilty to taking nearly US$1 million in bribes
