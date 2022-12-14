Yu Zhigang became a member of China’s most powerful legislative body in 2018 but was dismissed from public office and the Communist Party last year. Photo: Weibo
Yu Zhigang became a member of China’s most powerful legislative body in 2018 but was dismissed from public office and the Communist Party last year. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

Former Chinese lawmaker Yu Zhigang dies in detention while awaiting corruption verdict

  • Authorities say Yu, who also served as vice-chancellor of China’s top legal university, suffered a brain haemorrhage and died in May
  • He was investigated as part of Xi Jinping’s anti-graft campaign and pleaded guilty to taking nearly US$1 million in bribes

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 5:30pm, 14 Dec, 2022

Yu Zhigang became a member of China’s most powerful legislative body in 2018 but was dismissed from public office and the Communist Party last year. Photo: Weibo
Yu Zhigang became a member of China’s most powerful legislative body in 2018 but was dismissed from public office and the Communist Party last year. Photo: Weibo
