Protests have erupted in the past two weeks in medical schools and hospitals across China, including Nanjing Medical University, pictured. Photo: Twitter
Coronavirus in China: medical students demand better pay, protection on Covid front line
- Students want to be free to go home for the winter holidays; and for those staying to be paid the same as staff doctors
- Sichuan hospital denies graduate medical student, 23, who died of sudden cardiac causes on Wednesday worked after having a fever for days
