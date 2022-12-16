Protests have erupted in the past two weeks in medical schools and hospitals across China, including Nanjing Medical University, pictured. Photo: Twitter
China’s zero-Covid protests
China /  Politics

Coronavirus in China: medical students demand better pay, protection on Covid front line

  • Students want to be free to go home for the winter holidays; and for those staying to be paid the same as staff doctors
  • Sichuan hospital denies graduate medical student, 23, who died of sudden cardiac causes on Wednesday worked after having a fever for days

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 16 Dec, 2022

