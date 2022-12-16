Travellers wait at a train station in Guangzhou, China during Lunar New Year in 2022. Photo: AP
Travellers wait at a train station in Guangzhou, China during Lunar New Year in 2022. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

China orders rural hospitals to brace for Covid-19 as millions expected to travel for Lunar New Year

  • Beijing tells local authorities to set up fever clinics and boost healthcare manpower and medicine supplies ahead of Spring Festival
  • The holiday period has been called the biggest annual human migration as workers in cities return to their hometowns for family reunions

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 3:37pm, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers wait at a train station in Guangzhou, China during Lunar New Year in 2022. Photo: AP
Travellers wait at a train station in Guangzhou, China during Lunar New Year in 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE