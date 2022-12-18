Wu Hao, deputy head of the Yunnan Radio and Television Bureau, is suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law” – a euphemism for corruption. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

End of an era? Chinese official who blazed a trail on social media under investigation

  • Provincial cadre Wu Hao has racked up 1.5 million followers since he joined Weibo using his real name and identity
  • Some are lamenting that the days when officials dared to engage directly with the public online could be over

William Zheng
Updated: 12:00pm, 18 Dec, 2022

