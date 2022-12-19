In China, as Covid-19 infections rise, people anticipating a winter wave are buying more medicines, reportedly causing a shortage of cold and flu medicines across China. In Chongqing, profiteers have been put on notice. Photo: EPA-EFE
After China’s Covid backflip, megacity urges people with mild symptoms to keep going to work
- Last month, Chongqing reported more than 80,000 infections, now authorities say PCR testing is not needed to enter most public places
- Problematic market behaviour such as hoarding medical products and price gouging will be punished, according to notice
