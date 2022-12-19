Xiao Yaqing had a reputation as a capable administrator but has been demoted for taking bribes. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ex-industry tsar, Xiao Yaqing, expelled from Communist Party for taking bribes
- Xiao demoted to one of the lowest rungs in the civil service but avoids prosecution after admitting errors and repaying cash
- The official gained a reputation as a capable administrator after turning around a loss-making aluminium plant
