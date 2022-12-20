Doctors prescribe medicines for Covid-19 patients at a makeshift fever clinic in Beijing, where restrictions are easing while infections rise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing presses on with reopening as Covid-19 surge strains health system
- Bars, gyms and other indoor venues can reopen and travel is resuming as city authorities urge a return to normal life
- Five more people died on Monday and the local government says infections are ‘progressing rapidly’, pressuring medical supplies and healthcare
