A patient is wheeled into the fever clinic in Beijing on Monday amid a surge of cases in the capital. Photo: AP
A patient is wheeled into the fever clinic in Beijing on Monday amid a surge of cases in the capital. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

China says it will only count Covid deaths from respiratory failure in official toll

  • Adviser to National Health Commission says deaths among elderly people with other chronic illnesses will ‘not be counted as Covid-induced’
  • Despite reports of rising demand for funeral homes, only 7 deaths – all in Beijing – have been officially logged since restrictions were lifted this month

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 6:47pm, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A patient is wheeled into the fever clinic in Beijing on Monday amid a surge of cases in the capital. Photo: AP
A patient is wheeled into the fever clinic in Beijing on Monday amid a surge of cases in the capital. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE