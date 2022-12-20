Those who might have violated China’s Covid-19 restrictions earlier should be let off now that zero-Covid rules have been eased, a former top court judge has said. Huang Yingsheng, one-time criminal cases judge at the Supreme People’s Court, said even though the pandemic was nearing its end , many amends related to its handling remained to be made – especially in the legal field. Those charged or punished for not taking part in mass coronavirus testing or for hiding their travel histories should be exonerated, Huang wrote on social media platform WeChat earlier this month. In an interview with the Economic Observer on Sunday, he also said court punishment for spreading the Omicron variant should be reversed. Even a few months ago, people could face heavy penalties for failing to undergo nucleic acid tests or quarantine, failing to show the correct health code or wear masks, visiting friends or going to parties against local restrictions, as China stayed true to its strict zero-Covid policy. Official media reported many such cases, with penalties sometimes involving months in prison. In July, a truck driver was handed a seven-month prison term by a court in eastern Shandong province for causing a “serious risk” of spreading Covid-19, the official People’s Court Daily reported. He had driven to Shanghai several times in March and April during a massive Covid-19 outbreak there, but kept his phone turned off so he could not be tracked on China’s health code app , which regulated travel in order to cut off transmission chains. In April, he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case and more than 100 of his close contacts were then placed in centralised quarantine. The court said his behaviour had caused “serious risk of spreading the pandemic”. Since the early days of the pandemic, China closely monitored public movement with real-name Covid-19 data and itinerary tracking features on its health code app to fend off outbreaks. But the travel tracker is history after China marked a major shift in its zero-Covid policy earlier this month, with the National Health Commission saying the tracking feature of the health app will “no longer be required for cross-regional travel”. China makes policy shift on zero-Covid, but ‘no clear picture’ of what’s next Since the restrictions had been eased, punishing any lapses was no longer justified, Huang said. “The rulings that have not taken effect should be rolled back, processing should be halted, and sentences that have come into effect should be reversed,” Huang said on WeChat. In January 2020, shortly after the pandemic emerged in the central city of Wuhan, China listed Covid-19 as a category A disease under its health and quarantine law – to be handled on a par with the bubonic plague and cholera. The Law on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases states that anyone who evades inspection or quarantine can be warned or fined, and those who break the law and spread the disease, or are suspected of causing such a risk, can be punished in a criminal court. In a search on open records website China Judgments Online, the Post found at least 100 cases related to Covid-19 breaches after 2020, with at least 10 concerning people who lied about their travel history to authorities, or tried to break out of centralised quarantine. In a follow-up article on WeChat last week, Huang wrote that some judges and police stations had already dropped such cases. Beijing reopening continues as Covid-19 surge pressures health system An intermediate people’s court judge told him in confidence that he had recently put four cases on hold, Huang said, because he knew the accused might be found innocent if the policies happened to be relaxed. “We have reason to believe that other cases might get such fair treatment as well; we have faith in China’s legal future,” Huang said. “Please remember, when the law and policies are on the brink of being adjusted, please don’t rush to indict.”