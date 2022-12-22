The Shuitou ferry terminal on Quemoy. Services to mainland China have been suspended for nearly three years because of the pandemic. Photo: CNA
Taiwan to resume limited ferry services between islets and mainland China
- Month-long plan will be limited to Quemoy and Matsu residents and mainland Chinese spouses, for Lunar New Year holiday
- Transport links were suspended in February 2020 due to concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak in mainland China
The Shuitou ferry terminal on Quemoy. Services to mainland China have been suspended for nearly three years because of the pandemic. Photo: CNA