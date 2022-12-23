Volunteer health workers push a stretcher in front of the fever clinic at Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing on Wednesday. Medical staff from outside Beijing are being sent to the capital to help cope with the number of hospital admissions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Amid China’s coronavirus crisis, Beijing draws doctors and staff from provinces to ease overwhelmed hospitals
- Hundreds of doctors and nurses from eastern provinces called to duty in capital while their own hospitals also struggle to cope with surge in cases
- Public scepticism over China’s official virus death toll; high-profile deaths include renowned designer, former footballer and opera singer
