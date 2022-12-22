Community officials came under immense pressure when public perception of zero-Covid shifted. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

China’s zero-Covid foot soldiers left anxious in role as social ‘buffers’, study finds

  • Frontline workers had to meet top-down targets despite lack of agency, while tackling public discontent with zero-Covid, researchers find
  • Hierarchical chain of command, intensified workloads and intense pressure on local cadres led to ‘grass- roots fatigue’, study says

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:54pm, 22 Dec, 2022

