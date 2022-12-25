Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) is updated on local efforts to boost farmland development, grain production and rural revitalisation, as well as anti-pandemic measures, in southwest China’s Sichuan province in June. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) is updated on local efforts to boost farmland development, grain production and rural revitalisation, as well as anti-pandemic measures, in southwest China’s Sichuan province in June. Photo: Xinhua
Food and agriculture
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

China’s Xi Jinping repeats call for food security as US rivalry and external uncertainties grow

  • Grain security has been marked out as a pillar of national security for China, as tensions with the US escalate
  • Stable and safe supplies are top priorities in nation’s quest to become an agricultural powerhouse, President Xi Jinping tells annual rural work conference

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 8:05pm, 25 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) is updated on local efforts to boost farmland development, grain production and rural revitalisation, as well as anti-pandemic measures, in southwest China’s Sichuan province in June. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) is updated on local efforts to boost farmland development, grain production and rural revitalisation, as well as anti-pandemic measures, in southwest China’s Sichuan province in June. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE