Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) is updated on local efforts to boost farmland development, grain production and rural revitalisation, as well as anti-pandemic measures, in southwest China’s Sichuan province in June. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping repeats call for food security as US rivalry and external uncertainties grow
- Grain security has been marked out as a pillar of national security for China, as tensions with the US escalate
- Stable and safe supplies are top priorities in nation’s quest to become an agricultural powerhouse, President Xi Jinping tells annual rural work conference
