Primovir and Paxista are Indian-made generic versions of Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Photo: Handout
Chinese turn to black market for generic Indian Covid-19 drugs as surge sweeps nation
- Limited supply and steep price of the two approved Covid-19 antivirals driving many Chinese to opt for cheaper but illegal imports from India
- Indian generics have not been approved by the Chinese government and selling them is a punishable offence
