China will drop its Covid-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad from January 8 in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Photo: AP Photo
Travelling to China gets easier from January 8 as Covid barriers come down and restrictions are eased
- State Council announces travel changes that will ease travel into the country and is expected to prompt a rebound in Chinese travelling abroad
- Hospitals around the country told to boost intensive care capacity as part of Beijing’s ‘smooth transition’ away from Covid-zero
