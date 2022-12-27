Medical workers attend to patients at the intensive care unit at Beijing Chaoyang hospital on Tuesday as the country struggles with a tidal wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers attend to patients at the intensive care unit at Beijing Chaoyang hospital on Tuesday as the country struggles with a tidal wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

‘Near breaking point’: China shifts Covid focus to critical care with push for more hospital beds

  • Local health authorities urged to form networks to respond as peaks in cases hit throughout the system
  • Top-tier facilities told to expand capacity to help ease demand at the community and rural levels

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:53pm, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers attend to patients at the intensive care unit at Beijing Chaoyang hospital on Tuesday as the country struggles with a tidal wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers attend to patients at the intensive care unit at Beijing Chaoyang hospital on Tuesday as the country struggles with a tidal wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE