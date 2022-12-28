Shortages of common medicines to treat the symptoms of Covid-19 are leading to empty shelves in mainland China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Overseas Chinese rush to send Covid-19 pain relief to mainland relatives

  • Paracetamol and ibuprofen top items in packages bound for China, but delays and non-deliveries add to anxiety
  • There are also concerns that bulk-buying of over-the-counter medicines will lead to shortages in other countries

Zhenzhen Liu
Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Dec, 2022

