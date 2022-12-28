Last year saw around 1 billion journeys during the holiday season, a sharp fall compared with pre-pandemic numbers. Photo: AP
China expected to see surge in Lunar New Year travel after lifting Covid restrictions
- The transport ministry is expecting travel numbers to rebound but warned of the challenge it faces in guaranteeing food and medicine supplies
- The country is likely to see a rise in infections during the holiday season and transport workers may have to enter a closed-loop system
