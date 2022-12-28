Song Tao, was previously head of the Communist Party’s International Liaison Department. Photo: Getty Images
Veteran Chinese diplomat Song Tao named as new head of Taiwan Affairs Office
- The 67-year-old previously served as foreign vice-minister and head of the Communist Party’s International Liaison Department
- Cross strait tensions have been on the rise in recent years and the US has been stepping up its support for Taipei
