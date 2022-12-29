The Forbidden City, now the Palace Museum, was China’s imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties. Photo: Shutterstock
Qing dynasty expert Gao Xiang named head of China’s leading policy think tank
- Leading historian promoted as president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, which helps to shape party ideology
- Gao Xiang is regarded as an expert on the country’s two last imperial dynasties who ruled from the 16th to the 19th centuries
