Relaxation of China’s zero-Covid restrictions followed rare protests on the streets of several cities in late November. Photo: Reuters
Relaxation of China’s zero-Covid restrictions followed rare protests on the streets of several cities in late November. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

China pledges crackdown on disrupters during Covid-19 infection surge

  • Beijing’s security chiefs warn of zero tolerance for anyone using the pandemic ‘to infiltrate, sabotage and disrupt social order’
  • The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission also hailed zero-Covid policy and its recent abandonment as ‘totally correct’

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Relaxation of China’s zero-Covid restrictions followed rare protests on the streets of several cities in late November. Photo: Reuters
Relaxation of China’s zero-Covid restrictions followed rare protests on the streets of several cities in late November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE