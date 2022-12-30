Patients at a hospital in Tanghan on Friday. China has seen a surge in cases since it lifted controls earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Patients at a hospital in Tanghan on Friday. China has seen a surge in cases since it lifted controls earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

Chinese state media publishes call for end to online attacks on Covid experts amid mounting criticism as cases surge

  • Multiple outlets carried an article that took on critics of the current approach as well as those spreading a nationalist conspiracy theory that blames foreign forces
  • China has dramatically dropped its draconian zero-Covid policies this month and the article defended the authorities’ handling of the situation

Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:57pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Patients at a hospital in Tanghan on Friday. China has seen a surge in cases since it lifted controls earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Patients at a hospital in Tanghan on Friday. China has seen a surge in cases since it lifted controls earlier this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE