China to hold annual legislative meeting in early March

China will hold its annual legislative session in early March, a gathering that will see top leaders appointed including the new premier. The 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) will begin on March 5 in Beijing, the top legislature announced on Friday. The session will follow up on the Communist Party’s five-yearly national congress held in October and approve key appointments. Around 3,000 national representatives of the NPC will vote on the presidential candidate to lead the country for the next five years. Xi Jinping , 69, secured a groundbreaking third term as the party’s leader at the October congress and is expected to be confirmed as president for a third time. That was made possible after the constitution was amended in 2018 to remove presidential term limits. Other positions to be appointed at the NPC session include the premier, vice-premiers and other cabinet members as well as president of the Supreme People’s Court and procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Li Qiang , 63, was anointed as the second-ranked Politburo Standing Committee member at the party congress and is widely expected to be named as the new premier. He would replace Li Keqiang , 67, who has been premier since 2013 and since the congress no longer holds any party leadership titles. He is expected to retire. The NPC is China’s top legislative body and its representatives from across the country are re-elected every five years. During the term the representatives take part in a session every year to review the government work report, approve the budget and pass or amend legislation. Meanwhile, the country’s top political advisory body – the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference ( CPPCC ) – holds its annual session alongside the NPC. These “two sessions”, or lianghui , are usually held from early March and last for about two weeks. The 14th CPPCC will begin in Beijing on March 4, according to the statement on Friday. Next year’s NPC and CPPCC sessions will be the first to be held since China rolled back its zero-Covid measures in early December. In 2020, the NPC session was postponed from March to May because of the coronavirus outbreak, while last year and this year there were strict pandemic controls in place. Media access was limited and the premier’s annual press conference – a once-a-year opportunity for reporters to ask the Chinese leader questions – was held via video link.