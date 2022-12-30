China’s annual “two sessions” will be held from early March in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China to hold annual legislative meeting in early March

  • Top leaders including the new premier will be appointed at the NPC session
  • Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as Chinese president for a third time

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 8:38pm, 30 Dec, 2022

