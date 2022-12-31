Chinese President Xi Jinping struck an upbeat tone in his New Year message. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping struck an upbeat tone in his New Year message. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

China can see a ‘light of hope’ in Covid battle, says Xi Jinping in New Year’s message

  • The Chinese President says persistence and unity will bring victory as he admits ‘it has not been an easy journey for anyone’
  • The country has faced a surge in infections after suddenly reversing its approach to the virus, and Xi praised medical staff for their dedication

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:13pm, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping struck an upbeat tone in his New Year message. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping struck an upbeat tone in his New Year message. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE