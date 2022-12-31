Chinese President Xi Jinping struck an upbeat tone in his New Year message. Photo: Xinhua
China can see a ‘light of hope’ in Covid battle, says Xi Jinping in New Year’s message
- The Chinese President says persistence and unity will bring victory as he admits ‘it has not been an easy journey for anyone’
- The country has faced a surge in infections after suddenly reversing its approach to the virus, and Xi praised medical staff for their dedication
