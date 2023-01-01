Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers her New Year’s speech in the capital Taipei. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen calls on Beijing to resume cross-strait talks in New Year’s address
- ‘It is the common responsibility of the two sides across the Taiwan Strait to maintain stability,’ President Tsai Ing-wen says in January 1 speech
- Beijing cut off high-level talks after Tsai came to power and has been aggressively ramping up military pressure on Taiwan
