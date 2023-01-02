Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year’s Eve address on Saturday from his Beijing office. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping’s year in photographs revealed in New Year broadcast
- Former president Jiang Zemin’s passing acknowledged in speech and with two pictures added to Xi’s office collection
- Jiang and Hu Jintao have become the first former leaders to feature on the president’s bookshelf, with other photos showing highlights of 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year’s Eve address on Saturday from his Beijing office. Photo: EPA-EFE