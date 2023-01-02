New Year’s Eve crowds in Nanning, in China’s southern Guangxi region. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese revellers pack public squares to see off 2022 and 3 years of zero-Covid

  • Merrymakers, many freshly recovered from Covid-19, join official countdowns or hold their own in rapturous return to zero-Covid ways
  • Infections have peaked in major cities, as wave after wave of Covid-19 sweeps across the country following the lifting of the strict pandemic policy

Zhenzhen Liu
Updated: 7:47pm, 2 Jan, 2023