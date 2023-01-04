New Politburo member Liu Guozhong finished a tour of the southwest. Photo: Handout
Covid statement urging better community and rural care in China hints at health chief role for new Politburo member
- On a three-day trip to Sichuan and Chongqing, Liu Guozhong urged more virus prevention measures at community and rural levels
- Liu is no longer party chief of Shaanxi province but is yet to land a new party or government position other than his Politburo seat
New Politburo member Liu Guozhong finished a tour of the southwest. Photo: Handout