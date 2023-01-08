Hospitals around the country are suffering shortages of beds, staff and equipment. Photo: Reuters
Overworked and forced to carry on working after testing positive, China’s medical staff feel pressure on frontline of Covid battle
- According to one survey, 60 per cent of doctors and nurses who test positive are forced to keep working as understaffed hospitals struggle to cope
- Prevalence of severe illness caused by Covid-19 prompts concern, including for pregnant women and their babies
