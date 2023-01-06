A medical worker helps a patient with an intravenous drip at a community healthcare centre in Shanghai as Covid-19 rips through China. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

China’s Twitter-like Weibo bans more than 1,000 accounts over Covid policy criticism

  • Temporary or permanent bans in place for 1,120 users over ‘personal attacks’ against health experts and ‘inciting conflict’, microblogging site says
  • Move comes days after Communist Party security bosses warn against using the pandemic to ‘disrupt social order’

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Jan, 2023

