Suspects held in custody in Covid-related cases should be released in “a timely and proper manner” following the U-turn on zero-Covid , the Chinese government announced on Saturday. A government notice also said that any property that had been seized or frozen should be released, while quarantine and control measures at the state borders will also no longer be criminalised. Coronavirus: why do China’s ‘mild’ Covid symptoms feel so unbearable? It was jointly released by five different Chinese national authorities, and told local courts, police and customs to “fully and accurately implement the criminal policy of leniency and severity” in accordance with the law. There have been a number of incidents where people have been detained after clashing with police for refusing to take swab tests or follow lockdown regulations. High-profile cases include a man from Guangzhou who was detained and charged in 2021 for breaking quarantine rules to visit his parents after they tested positive and then hid his visit from health workers. The previous year a man from Henan province became the first person in China to be jailed for breaking quarantine rules after he was given an 18-month sentence for returning to work two days after returning from a trip to Europe and trying to hide his travel history from the authorities. The government has already said that from Sunday onwards, the management of the disease will be downgraded from a category A – which puts it alongside the most deadly diseases such as bubonic plague and cholera – to a category B. The change removes the obligation on local authorities to impose strict controls, such as lockdowns and restrictions on movement, and returns disease control to the health system. Zhang Boli, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering said last month that downgrading the disease would provide “a legal basis for further optimisation of prevention and control measures to some extent”. Saturday’s notice said the new classification meant the work of epidemic control and prevention is “entering a new era” and “facing new tasks”, which means the legislation should be adjusted accordingly. However it said that actions that disrupt “the normal medical order” – including counterfeiting, smuggling and price gouging, as well has disrupting the work of medical staff – should be “strictly punished” to “resolutely maintain national security and social stability”. China abruptly lifted its strict zero-Covid controls last month and has seen a surge in cases in the following weeks as well as shortages of painkillers and fever medication . Many hospitals and clinics are struggling to cope with the number of patients and are also facing shortages of medical supplies. Supplies of thermometers, oximeters and medicines such as Ibuprofen and paracetamol are running low, sending prices soaring and prompting repeated warnings from the authorities against panic buying and hoarding. Chinese academics who wanted to fight Covid-19 with Marxism slammed by public The government started targeting price gouging last month, with offenders facing potential fines of up to 5 million yuan (US$730,000). The shortages have seen many Chinese turning to the black market for generic Indian Covid-19 drugs, while people outside the mainland have been sending supplies to family and friends . The notice also told the courts and police to follow a policy of “fewer arrests, and cautious prosecutions and detentions” and focus on defusing and resolving conflicts when addressing minor offences.