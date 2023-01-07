China is lifting quarantine restrictions on inbound travellers from Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China says it will track new Covid variants from inbound travellers
- A new control plan will also allow local authorities to curb gatherings and order workplaces and schools to go online
- The country is already battling a surge in cases and overseas travellers arriving ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday risk importing new variants
