Joy at the arrivals area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport as China scraps quarantine requirements on January 8. Photo: AFP
Don’t want to wait for even one more day: families reunite as China ends 3 years of zero-Covid curbs
- Flights from Canada, Singapore and New Zealand among the first to arrive on first day of zero border controls and quarantine in China since pandemic began
- Eight land ports connecting China with neighbouring countries also resume operation, with a negative Covid-19 test the only requirement
