Joy at the arrivals area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport as China scraps quarantine requirements on January 8. Photo: AFP
Joy at the arrivals area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport as China scraps quarantine requirements on January 8. Photo: AFP
China's border reopening
China /  Politics

Don’t want to wait for even one more day: families reunite as China ends 3 years of zero-Covid curbs

  • Flights from Canada, Singapore and New Zealand among the first to arrive on first day of zero border controls and quarantine in China since pandemic began
  • Eight land ports connecting China with neighbouring countries also resume operation, with a negative Covid-19 test the only requirement

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 2:53pm, 8 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Joy at the arrivals area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport as China scraps quarantine requirements on January 8. Photo: AFP
Joy at the arrivals area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport as China scraps quarantine requirements on January 8. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE