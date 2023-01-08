Public insurance covers much of the cost of drugs that make it on to the register. Photo: Reuters
Public insurance covers much of the cost of drugs that make it on to the register. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

China and Pfizer fail to reach Paxlovid public insurance deal

  • The antiviral has not been included in a national register that would have brought the cost down to consumers
  • Company’s quote was too high, National Health Security Administration says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:59pm, 8 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Public insurance covers much of the cost of drugs that make it on to the register. Photo: Reuters
Public insurance covers much of the cost of drugs that make it on to the register. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE