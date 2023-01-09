Beijing has challenged the narrative that its pandemic policy shift was poorly planned while also striking a conciliatory tone by acknowledging “different views” about the zero-Covid strategy. On Monday, the website of People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, carried an article of more than 9,000 words explaining Covid-19 policy discussions from November 10. The article, reported by official news agency Xinhua, provides an account of leaders’ consultations with medical experts before the December 7 policy shift and measures taken afterwards. There was no better time to reopen China after zero-Covid: top adviser It comes amid growing discontent as Omicron rips through the population after the removal of most Covid-19 control measures. Grievances have mounted over a dearth of fever-reducing medicine , overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums as well as an acute blood shortage across the nation, with many accusing Beijing of being unprepared for the policy pivot. The article recounts a slew of meetings held in the month before the policy change, including consultations with a group of experts on November 30 and December 1, which were hosted by Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan . The group was led by Zhang Boli, a traditional Chinese medicine expert with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Shen Hongbing, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and included eight frontline medical workers. The meetings followed protests in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan and other major cities in late November as people vented their frustration and opposition to stringent Covid-19 curbs. “There’s no ready answer to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic,” the article said. It did not describe what was said at the meetings in detail but underscored the importance of broad consultations in scientific decision-making. Echoing President Xi Jinping’s words in his New Year’s address , it said it was natural that “different people have different concerns or hold different views on the same issue” in a country of 1.4 billion people – an apparent admission that the zero-Covid policy was controversial. According to the article, the meetings “sent a clear message” that China was about to adjust its policy as vaccination rates improved and the pathogenicity of Omicron waned. It said the policy shift was based on the knowledge that Omicron spread quickly and most cases were mild or asymptomatic, as top leadership had learned from last year’s outbreaks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Urumqi and other cities. Over 90 per cent of the Chinese population has received two doses of a vaccine, the article said, without mentioning the vaccination rate among vulnerable groups. As of December 14, just 86.6 per cent of people aged 60 and above were fully vaccinated with two jabs, barely changed from 85.6 per cent in August. Only 69.8 per cent of people aged 60 or over had received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while just 42.4 per cent of those aged 80 and over had received three shots, official data showed. On the eve of the policy adjustment, Xi chaired a Politburo meeting and urged better coordination of “Covid control and economic and social development”, paving the way for optimisation of the policy, the article said. The next day, China announced that it would dismantle most of its Covid control mechanisms, abandoning requirements ranging from PCR tests to health code apps to access most public spaces. More than 1,000 Weibo accounts banned over China’s Covid policy criticism Since the policy change, the central and local governments have worked to support the expansion of intensive care units, treat severe cases, arrange supplies of medications and accelerate vaccination, according to the article. “We have now entered a new phase of Covid response where tough challenges remain. Everyone is holding on with great fortitude, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” it said, quoting Xi’s New Year’s speech. China has recorded only 22 Covid-19 deaths since December under a narrow definition of such fatalities, prompting the World Health Organization to warn that Beijing was undercounting the deaths. British science data firm Airfinity predicted Covid-19 infections in China would reach their first peak on January 13 with 3.7 million cases a day. Deaths are projected to peak 10 days later at around 25,000 a day, which would bring the total to 584,000 since the virus began surging across the country in December.