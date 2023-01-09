China’s top anti-corruption body has for the first time shed light on the bribery scandal that sank the once-powerful financial conglomerate Tomorrow Group in a case that had dominated the headlines for years. In a documentary series co-produced with state broadcaster CCTV, the ruling Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) detailed how Tomorrow gave more than 40 million yuan (US$5.89 million) in bribes to local officials, triggering both their downfall and its own. The first episode of the four-part series, titled “Keep Sounding the Bugle”, aired on Saturday night, just ahead of the second plenary session of the CCDI, the party’s corruption watchdog . The meetings, which opened on Monday, will prepare the blueprint for the party’s “disciplinary inspection and supervision work” for the year, according to state news agency Xinhua. China slaps record US$8 billion fine, jails Xiao Jianhua for 13 years Bribes from Tomorrow, founded by Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua , were the main reason for the downfall of Zhang Xinqi, 67, a top party official from eastern Shandong province whose roles included mayor of the prosperous cities of Weifang and Qingdao. CCDI investigator Feng Jingyou said Zhang met the “man who actually controlled Tomorrow Group” in Shanghai, “soon after” he became Weifang mayor in 2001, but did not name the person involved. Shandong-born Xiao , 51, who had disappeared from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in 2017, was formally put on trial last year and sentenced to 13 years in prison in August by a court in Shanghai. The court also slapped a fine of 55 billion yuan on Tomorrow Group, breaking up China’s largest privately owned financial empire after a five-year investigation that shocked the financial industry in China and beyond. “Just 17 months after the meeting, Zhang managed to transfer 70 per cent of Bank of Weifang’s shareholding to the Tomorrow Group. The group in turn repaid Zhang for his help via his ‘white glove’,” Feng said in the first episode of the CCTV series. A “white glove” refers to a middleman or outfit that launders ill-gotten money under a seemingly legitimate business front – as dirty hands might be concealed by pristine gloves. Xi Jinping tells Communist Party to keep up campaign against corruption Tomorrow Group “handed over” control of the Weifang Grand Hotel to Zhang’s long-time middleman Jiao Wei, and also helped with Jiao’s other property development projects, according to the documentary. Zhang personally asked for a 40 million yuan “loan” from Tomorrow to help with Jiao’s liquidity problems, it said. “We have no plan to repay the loan anyway,” Zhang said on camera. The secret of Tomorrow Group’s rapid and “barbaric” expansion in the past decade was “corrupt leading cadres in state agencies and Zhang Xinqi was one of them”, a voice-over said. Tomorrow Group has now “collapsed”, and the top cadres who helped it have also “paid a heavy price for their actions”, the narrator continued. Zhang, who retired from public office in November 2019, has been awaiting trial for nearly two years, after being placed under investigation in February 2021. The documentary also featured the high-profile crackdown on former top police chief Fu Zhenghua. The former deputy public security minister and justice minister was found guilty of taking bribes totalling 117 million yuan and jailed for life in September. It repeated accusations against Fu of being a key member of a political clique led by former deputy public security minister Sun Lijun. The documentary said Fu, then chief of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, met Sun, then deputy director of the Ministry of Public Security general office, in the capital in 2008. “Fu felt that Sun, who held an important position at a young age, presented the possibility of an influential relationship and he was eager to connect. Meanwhile Sun, who had just arrived in Beijing, was also looking for members [to create] a ‘small power circle’. The two hit it off immediately,” the narrator said. Fu subsequently gave Sun access to information regarding many classified cases and heeded his unauthorised instructions, while Sun boosted Fu’s promotion prospects, it said. In September, Sun was also sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes totalling 646 million yuan, manipulating the securities market, and illegal possession of firearms.