President Xi Jinping addresses the annual meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for crackdown on ‘political crooks’ at meeting of top graft-busters
- Harsh measures urged for those who claim to be well-connected and able to advance the careers of others for business favours and money
- President also tells CCDI to take a more balanced approach of ‘discipline and encouragement’ with equal emphasis on ‘incentives and constraints’
