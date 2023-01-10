President Xi Jinping addresses the annual meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Xi Jinping calls for crackdown on ‘political crooks’ at meeting of top graft-busters

  • Harsh measures urged for those who claim to be well-connected and able to advance the careers of others for business favours and money
  • President also tells CCDI to take a more balanced approach of ‘discipline and encouragement’ with equal emphasis on ‘incentives and constraints’

William Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Jan, 2023

