Pfizer has yet to reach a deal with China over the pricing of Paxlovid. Photo: AFP
Pfizer says locally produced Covid pills may be available in China within the next few months
- The drug maker has not yet reached a deal to provide Paxlovid through the country’s public health scheme due to a disagreement over pricing
- However, the company is working with a local partner to produce the drug, which will be available privately, in China
