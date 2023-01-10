Pfizer has yet to reach a deal with China over the pricing of Paxlovid. Photo: AFP
Pfizer has yet to reach a deal with China over the pricing of Paxlovid. Photo: AFP
Pfizer says locally produced Covid pills may be available in China within the next few months

  • The drug maker has not yet reached a deal to provide Paxlovid through the country’s public health scheme due to a disagreement over pricing
  • However, the company is working with a local partner to produce the drug, which will be available privately, in China

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:32pm, 10 Jan, 2023

