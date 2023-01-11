Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral treatment molnupiravir could hit the market in China by the Lunar New Year. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: Merck drug could be available in China by end of next week, Sinopharm says
- State-owned drug maker says ‘hundreds of thousands’ of boxes of molnupiravir have arrived and more are being imported
- The antiviral treatment has been approved for emergency use but still needs to be registered with the Chinese regulator
Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral treatment molnupiravir could hit the market in China by the Lunar New Year. Photo: TNS